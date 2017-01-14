New strategy to save kids from malnutrition

Pokhara, Jan 14: Health Minister Gagan Kumar Thapa has said that a new strategy would be developed in consultation with all the stakeholders in order to bring down the child mortality rate due to malnutrition.

Addressing the concluding session of the two-day national nutrition seminar organised by the Child Health Division here Friday, Minister Thapa said the Ministry would work in coordination with other ministries concerned in order to make the nutrition programmes effective. “The concerned agencies need to collaborate with the people’s representatives to take the nutrition programme to the grassroots level like any other development works,” he said.

The seminar concluded with a 10-point Pokhara Commitment including to achieve the sustainable development goals by making nutrition programmes effective and accessible at the grassroots level. RSS

