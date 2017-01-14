Directive to investigate over Amda hospital issue

Tilottama (Rupandehi), Jan 14: Health Minister Gagan Thapa has issued a directive to immediately investigate in to the claims by the locals over the Siddhartha Child and Women’s Hospital (Amda) in Butwal.

The local users committee had on Friday submitted a four-point memo to the Hospital Director Dr Binod Parajuli. In the memo the locals have claimed that the hospital has not been following the objectives that were set during its formation in 2053, not landing over the operation management to the local management committee and not including the local Ward Chief in the hospital management committee, among others.

The locals have also sought fifty per cent concession in medical treatment cost. RSS